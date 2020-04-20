HELENA - Montana Attorney General Tim Fox said Monday he is accepting nominations for the Matthew Dale Outstanding Advocate of the Year Award (MDOAY), awarding a Montana resident who works alongside crime victims.
The Attorney General's Office of Victim Services has been organizing the MDOAY since 1993 recognizing those who help victims, according to a release from Montana Department of Justice Attorney General Tim Fox.
“During this time of quarantine, the concerns about an increase in domestic violence are obvious -- anxiety over job loss and financial uncertainty, isolation from the outside world, and confinement for extended periods of time,” Attorney General Tim Fox said in a release. “But law enforcement, advocates, judges, and countless dedicated others are putting their health at risk to assist these victims, because the need to help isn’t going away. Now more than ever, we want to recognize and honor these often unsung heroes.”
Nominees may include law enforcement personnel, domestic violence advocates, shelter staff, probation and parole officers, first responders, SANE nurses, judges, attorneys, and volunteers.
Nomination applications must be submitted by July 1.