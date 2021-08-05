HELENA, Mont. - An agreement was made to secure water releases from Silver Lake to improve instream flows in the Clark Fork River.
The agreement was among the State of Montana, Butte-Silver Bow (BSB), and Montana Resources (MR) a release from the Office of the Governor said.
According to the release, under the agreement, starting Aug. 5, BSB will release 32 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water continuously for 45 days from Silver Lake into Warm Springs Creek, where it will eventually make its way to the Clark Fork River.
Under a separate agreement with BSB, and to help give a boost to the schedule, MR requested BSB to commence releases on Aug. 2, which have already occurred.
The release says that flows in the Clark Fork River are extremely low, with readings of less than 10 cfs at Racetrack and 8 cfs at Sager Lane.
“Butte-Silver Bow worked hard to partner with the State and stakeholders on this project amid such challenging drought conditions,” BSB Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said. “We recognized the emergency, and Butte-Silver Bow is proud to help with the release of available water and capacity to help address this difficult situation.”
The project will be funded by the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program under the Upper Clark Fork River Basin Aquatic and Terrestrial Resources Restoration Plans (2019).
For a copy of the plan or other information regarding the release program, you can visit this website here, or contact NRDP at nrdp@mt.gov or 406-444-0205.