News release from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality

HELENA—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued air quality alerts for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Choteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone because of elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

A wind shift should gradually help to push out the smoke by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check air quality regularly and follow the guidelines associated with the air quality levels. Where air monitors aren’t present, use visibility guidelines to estimate air quality. To check air quality visit: Todaysair.mtdeq.us

Exposure to wildfire pollutants can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections. Populations known to be most vulnerable to wildfire smoke exposure include children, senior citizens, pregnant people, people with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease—including asthma and diabetes—and outdoor workers. Other factors that may contribute to increased vulnerability include housing instability and limited access to medical care. Respiratory symptoms such as dry cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing are common to both wildfire smoke exposure and respiratory illnesses. If you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or chest pain, you should seek prompt medical attention by calling 911 or calling ahead to the nearest emergency facility.

When air quality is unhealthy, state agencies encourage Montanans and visitors to consider the following tips to protect their health:

Before heading outside for any physical activity, check for air quality updates and pay attention to any air quality advisories. Air quality information is updated regularly at: Todaysair.mtdeq.us



When wildfires occur, continue to monitor DEQ’s site for changes in air quality.



An N95 respirator offers protection against wildfire smoke particulate matter when worn correctly to achieve a proper fit and seal. However, the use of filtering facepiece respirators can cause breathing issues for some individuals. For this reason, individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease, should consult with their healthcare provider prior to respirator use. N95 masks are not sized for children.

If the air quality is poor, limit outdoor activities and keep your indoor air clean by shutting all doors and windows and setting any air conditioning units to recirculate indoor air.



Consider using HEPA air filters indoors to reduce overall smoke exposure.



Pay attention to visibility. How far can you see in the distance? Deteriorating visibility indicates worsening air quality conditions.



Maintain an adequate supply of food and medication (more than five days).

If you have a chronic lung or heart condition, check with your health care providers before the fire season about precautions to take during smoke events.

Do not perform any activities that will add to indoor pollution such as lighting candles.

Use the “air recirculate” feature in vehicles when possible.

If traveling, check the air quality at your destination and have a back-up plan.

For information about how to protect your health during wildfire season, go to: https://dphhs.mt.gov/airquality