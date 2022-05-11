JEFFERSON CO., Mont. - People are asked to be on the lookout for a 72-year-old woman with early onset dementia.

The Jefferson County Montana Sheriff's Office reports Sue Miller was last seen at the South Helena Exit off I-15 around 10:00 am Wednesday. There is no known direction of travel.

Sue was last seen wearing a tan winter coat, jeans, a denim shirt and blue shoes. She is described as having a short stature and is roughly 110 pounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no foul play suspected at this time and she is at risk due to her early onset dementia.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-225-4075 and ask for Deputy Derby.