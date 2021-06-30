Allergy season hitting harder than usual? Here are some tips to help get through it

HELENA, Mont. --If this has felt like a rough allergy season for you this summer, you're not alone. The reason it feels worse than in the past is the product of a perfect storm of things happening at the same time.
In a typical allergy season, tree pollen affects most people in March/April, while May/June are usually worse for folks allergic to grass pollen, and August/September are typically the worst months for weed pollen.
Dr. Summer Monforte is a top allergist at Montana Children's Specialists in Helena, and she says instead of the spread in months we typically see...all three pollinators are striking at once.
"We've got trees and grasses and weeds all pollinating at the same time...so if you have allergies to all three of those things, your symptoms are going to be worse right now, but the counts themselves are not actually worse," Monforte said.
She also says the best things you can do if this allergy season is hitting you particularly hard is to keep your windows shut if you have air conditioning, running air filters in rooms, taking a shower after being outdoors all day, and taking allergy medications of course are all things that can help.
A couple of other tips Dr. Monforte passed along...if you are taking a decongestant right now on a daily basis, you might want to avoid that as those can cause repeated sinus issues.
However, on a day where your allergies are really acting up, you are obviously going to want to take one because those can provide immediate relief you might be looking for.
She also said that decongestant nasal sprays are not recommended, but nasal sprays like Flonase, Nasacort or Nasonex can work against congestion.
However if you use them, they have to be used regularly or they will not help as much. Antihistamine nasal sprays like Patanase and Astepro are also very effective, Monforte says, but you might not like the taste.