Press release from the Montana Community Foundation:

The Capital High School Alumni Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship Committee recently awarded its first $1,000 scholarship to Senior Quin Vulk. Quin will be attending the School of Film and Photography at Montana State University in Bozeman this fall.

As a teaching assistant at the MAPS Media Institute in Helena, Quin was nominated for an Emmy award for her stop-motion animated film “Behind the Scenes” and was also recognized as a Distinguished Achiever in the 2022 Capital High Graduating class. In her application, Quin stood out as someone with perseverance, courage, leadership, and a passion for service to the community. Her passion for filmmaking is the vehicle she uses to demonstrate these traits and her vision.

Committee member Glen Campbell says the scholarship was awarded to a student who matches the spirit of the 1981 class. "The criteria used to award this scholarship are intentionally broad as we wish to consider candidates with life experiences and aspirations as broad as the classmates we are honoring. It is particularly fitting that Quin is pursuing a film career given we presented her the scholarship at the film memorializing Father Stu Long. We look forward to supporting Quin’s path ahead and the success she will achieve.”

The scholarship gained recent attention with the Father Stu movie. Stu Long was one of the eighteen classmates the scholarship honors. His story represents the scholarship’s aim – to provide life advancing assistance to someone with the passion and determination to make a difference.

How to Give to the Fund:

Give online using the following link: MT Community Foundation

Mail checks to:

Montana Community Foundation

FBO Capital High School Alumni Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship

PO Box 1145

Helena, MT 59624