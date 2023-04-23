HELENA, Mont. - After a Senate Bill that looked to change the 2024 Montana U.S. Senate primary was shelved in the House, a House Bill has been amended to include text from the tabled bill.
Senate Bill 566 would have had only the top two candidates, no matter their party, advance to the November election in Montana’s 2024 Senate primary.
The bill was tabled in committee, 17 to 1 on April 19.
Now, the text of House Bill 774, short titled “generally revise election laws,” has been updated to include most of the text from SB 566.
One change made was the removal of the termination date, meaning the changes would not end in 2025.
If passed, the bill would have the two candidates who received the most votes in primary elections for U.S. Senate and Representative offices to advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation.
Right now, there is no official time for when HB 774 will be heard.
You can read the full text of the HB 774 here, and read the full text of tabled SB 566 here.
