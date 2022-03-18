HELENA–Mont. Thursday night, Mar. 17 at 8:38 p.m. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, East Helena Fire Department and the Montana City Fire were quickly dispatched to an unexpected blaze seen for miles out in East Helena, where an apartment building was quickly burning down.
According to Sgt. Deputy Don McCarthy, he confirmed there was an accidental explosion on East Riggs St. and Kalispell Ave. N.
A video was first captured by Melissa Rambo, an East Helena resident driving by that she posted to Facebook.
McCarthy stated that everyone made it out of the building uninjured, however, two house cats died in the fire.
One cat survived, due to being trapped behind a closed door, which McCarthy said, is one of the best things you can do in scary, unexpected incidents such as these.
“Closing the doors and being vigilant is important,” said McCarthy.
“Keeping the doors closed can be a huge fire break, as simple as keeping the doors closed, can help prevent airflow; open doors, allow more airflow, enabling the fire to spread faster,” he said.
All residents in the apartment complex, as well as the neighboring building, were evacuated as the heat from the explosion began to melt the other exterior of the building.
Across the street, neighbor and East Helena resident, Helena Lee, said that she had been told by her neighbor that four propane tanks exploded from the residents' communal barbecues.
“I thought, 'Why is it so bright in my backyard?'” Said Lee.
Lee continued, “ And I went on the other side of my deck and this entire building was totally (at that time engulfed) and the fire trucks had not yet arrived, I think maybe the fire may have started ten minutes before that, because my neighbors said they heard a couple of explosions and I do believe that there are barbecue utilities that the residents use, and I guess all four of them blew-up....it was horrendous.”
“ I’m just so very thankful and praise the Lord that those families got out of there, it was like an immediate explosion, it was really scary,” said Lee. “I was shaking all night.”
The American Red Cross is currently aiding those who lost their homes. McCarthy said many of the victims of the fire were able to stay with close friends and family.
“I just want to thank all the East Helena residents nearby that reacted and responded–you know, who were putting hoses together before the fire department got there, trying to help us do our jobs, we really appreciated that,” McCarthy concluded.
At this time, the initial cause of the fire is still under investigation.
