HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department shared a video Thursday morning from an animal control officer.

The video is just 18 seconds long, but shows just what they have to deal with.

In the video, two deer are butting antlers in a front yard, and the officer walks around the side of the house to show a bear hiding between the house and a fence.

While the police department did not say where the video was taken, comments indicate it is between the Capitol and downtown.

“A day in the life of our Animal Control Officers. Never a dull moment!” the police department wrote.