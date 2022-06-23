HELENA, Mont. - Impact Montana in Helena is an organization promoting wellness among service members, veterans, first responders and families, and this weekend, they are encouraging the community to come out and support and honor Montana heroes.

Saturday will be a busy day for people in the Capital City as they prep for the Montana Warrior Challenge, but before the annual challenge, Impact Montana is hosting Montana's Night of Heroes, a fun evening of family life skills courses, learning about health and wellness and so much more.

"Really what Impact Montana’s mission is we want to see individuals thriving. Because we recognize when someone's thriving, they're going to be more impactful. If someone's debilitated, or down and out, and struggling; they're more concerned about day-to-day survival and so we want to get them to where they're thriving. Then we have the opportunity to go serve after service,” Ryan Luchau, the Executive Director of Impact Montana said.

The Montana Warrior Challenge events just happen to be leading up to national PTSD Awareness Day as veterans face a growing rate of stress, PTSD and depression.

Impact Montana's goals aim to reverse that trend through health and wellness.

The Montana Night of Heroes will be held Friday starting at 5:00 pm at Broadwater Park.

Food, drinks, music a family lifeskills course and networking with vendors, veteran support organizations and health and wellness professionals will be at the event.