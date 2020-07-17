Annual Stuff the Bus campaign giving grants to schools

HELENA – The annual Stuff the Bus campaign has been providing students in need with school supplies for nearly 20 years.
Instead of filling up an entire school bus, the Angel Fund will be giving monetary grant assistance to schools in Helena and surrounding areas to purchase those school supplies due to COVID-19.
"We really wanted schools to have the independence and the flexibility to use that money for what our kids needed,” says Mary Anderson, Chairperson for Stuff the Bus Campaign. “To be able to make it safe for everyone to be at school whether their parents could afford it or not."
According to the Angel Fund, the average cost per year for a child’s school supplies in elementary school is $70-$80 and between $90-$100 for middle and high school. Anderson says donations for students in need are even more important than ever, with a goal to help 1,600 students this year.
“If they can come in and see those supplies there and they can start school like everyone else it really gives them a leg up with learning,” says Anderson.
Valley Bank of Helena has partnered with Stuff the Bus for years and has set up an account and will be matching every donation up to $5,000. The bank says even a small donation can go a long way.
"That's a backpack, that's pencils, erasers, notebooks something that normally might be difficult for a family to get ahold of is easily accessible now for these kids,” says Kalena Bruno, Customer Service Coordinator for Valley Bank. “The joy and the excitement of the first day of school now is that much more exciting because they actually get to have their supplies."
If you or someone you are in need of school supplies you are asked to contact your child’s school the week before school starts.