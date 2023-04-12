HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Agriculture has opened applications for the State Hail Insurance Program.
Producers have until August 15 to purchase state policies and coverage starts at 12:01 am the next day following the postmark, fax date or call in day as it is received by the Department of Agriculture.
Applications can be found online or by calling the Montana Department of Agriculture office.
If you have previously purchased state hail insurance, you will receive applications in the mail.
A detailed list of rates by county and crop can be found on the Montana Department of Agriculture website.
If you have questions or prefer to talk to someone about your policy you may phone your information in to the State Hail Program office using the toll free number at 1-844-515-1571.
