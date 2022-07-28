HELENA, Mont. - The application period for grant applications to repair irrigation systems damaged by flooding is opening on August 1.

Funding for the grans was identified by the Infrastructure Advisory Commission and approved by Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte.

There is a $ 250,000-per-project limit on the grants, and applications will be considered on a first come first served basis.

Grants must be for agricultural irrigation projects that are eligible for ARPA Water and Sewer Funds.

Local governments can apply for flood response irrigation grant funds for eligible projects and match is required.

You can find more information and application directions online here.