Armed standoff forces shelter-in-place in Lincoln

LINCOLN -- A man is in custody and law enforcement has given the all clear after an armed standoff forced some Lincoln residents to shelter in place, and part of Highway 200 to shut down earlier today.
The shelter-in-place began earlier this morning for Lincoln residents near the 6300 block of Highway 200, west of Lone Point.
The sheriff's office announced that they arrested 60-year-old Gregory Scheele at his home in Lincoln.
Police say they responded to gunshots fired at about 5:30 this morning, and it is unknown why or what Scheele was shooting at. He was known by police to have quite a few weapons inside his house, and the sheriff's office brought in the swat team and negotiators this morning.
"There wasn't anybody else in the residence, it was just the male who lives at that residence,” Lewis and Clark County undersheriff Brent Colbert said. “He gave himself up to law enforcement without incident."
Traffic was closed just west of the town center for over two hours earlier this morning. The sheriff's office is still investigating the cause and motive of the standoff. He had called into the dispatch yesterday regarding the status of cases he had turned in before, but otherwise has no prior arrests or any issues with the sheriff's office.
While the investigation remains ongoing, Scheele has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and has been booked into the Lewis and Clark County jail.