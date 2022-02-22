HELENA, Mont. - The National Guard is starting to lease hanger space in the eastern part of Montana and plans to expand soon.
While it is still a few months away, they are hoping to have 6 aircrafts, like the Blackhawk helicopter, down in the Billings area to better assist eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.
"If you look at a map of the US, that area Montana, southern Montana, northern Wyoming, that area is the largest area in the US that does not have military aviation coverage," said Colonel Rob Oleson, director of aviation and safety at the Montana Army National Guard.
They are leasing a facility near the airport in billings and are doing environmental studies so they can break ground on a new aviation support facility on a piece of land they already purchased.
They have contracted with a firm to to the assessment and believes it will be done around September.
"Once that's complete, we'll be able to start aviation operations down in the Billings area, limited aviation aviation support facility," said Col. Oleson.
Overall, this will help cut down response time for people who need help.
"Emergencies such as wildland fires, flooding, winter storm response, search and rescue... It allows us to have a better response time, " said Col. Oleson.
On the topic of emergencies, we often know the weather can be quite different in Helena than it is in Billings, Col. Oleson says having a facility in Billings will allow them to be able to response when they couldn't necessarily respond from Helena.
It doesn't just help cut down emergency response time, it also helps with recruitment and retention as there are around 80-90 national guard members who live in the Billings area.
It also helps boost the economy with some jobs as well.
"Roughly 14 full time positions, which will impact the economy and then we think we'll have somewhere between 80-90 additional people that show up on drill weekends and the two-weeks during the year for their annual training event," said Col. Oleson.
While Montanans may be worried about funding, Col. Oleson says the money for the facility has already been set aside and nothing will be coming out of your pockets.
"This is a numerous pronged approach at how do we best take care of Montana National Guard members and the citizens of Montana," said Col. Oleson
