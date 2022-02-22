Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&