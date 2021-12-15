HELENA, Mont. - Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen received a letter of support from two school board of trustees after receiving a "no confidence" letter from superintendents throughout the state.
Arntzen said the following statement in a release from the Office of Public Instruction regarding the letter of support:
“The letter of support that I received today reflects a valued slice of Montana. I humbly appreciate the confidence of all those that signed this letter or reached to me. My staff at the agency are also grateful for the support as they have tirelessly emphasized students and families in their work.
I reject the current continued negative narrative that seems to be politically driven. My statewide work is to restore hope by embracing and engaging the active role of parents and teachers in our children’s learning. I invite all Montana school leaders to proactively seek collaborative solutions.
As the new year opens, I’ll be holding public listening sessions to engage all Montanans on the topic of learning and how to better serve our students.
I remain strongly committed to putting Montana students first and inviting all voices - parents, students, and school leaders - to join me in this effort.”