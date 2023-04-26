HELENA, Mont. - Han Pate, one of the people arrested for protesting in the House of Representative’s gallery on Monday, says they do not believe the protest was violent.
In a tweet on Monday, the Montana Freedom Caucus referred to the protest in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr, which disrupted a House session, as an insurrection.
House Speaker Matt Regier tweeted a statement signed by himself, Rep. Rhonda Knudsen and Rep. Sue Vinton. The statement says the House Republicans condemn violence and will always stand for civil debate.
Pate disagrees that the protest was violent.
“Calling it violent and calling it a riot or anything of the sort is incredibly inaccurate to what it was. And I think that the majority of people who have seen videos of the protests that occurred would agree with me, regardless of where they're at on the political spectrum," they said.
Seven protesters total were arrested from the gallery, while shouting, “let her speak,” and “Our house,” while carrying signs that read, “Democracy Dies Here.”
U.S. Senator Steve Daines released a statement on the matter on Tuesday, saying that endangering lawmakers and their staff is unacceptable.
Pate also received a postcard sometime in the last six days from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R-Great Falls), which they posted on their Twitter.
Pate said they have testified several times in a professional capacity for a committee Rep. Sheldon-Galloway is on, and may have sent the representative one or two messages regarding bills during this session, but they are not sure why Sheldon-Galloway sent them the postcard.
“She should spend her time advocating for things that help her constituents instead of sending rude postcards to people who don't live where she represents.”
The postcard says Sheldon-Galloway has always stood strong in her voting record on protecting God's truth and how and why He created man and woman in his image.
