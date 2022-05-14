HELENA, Mont. - Before you go out recreating as the weather warms up, a free bear awareness class is being offered at Montana WILD at 2668 Broadwater Ave., just off U.S. Highway 12 West near Spring Meadow Lake State Park.

The class will be held Wednesday, May 18 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says attendees will learn new information about grizzly presence in the region, state-of-the-art safety products and the latest research on defense against bear attacks.

Hands-on instruction on how to use bear spray will also be included.

Students must be 12-years-old to attend and children must be accompanied by an adult.

If you are planning on attending, weather permitting, the class will be held outside and FWP says you may want to bring a lawn chair.

You can register for the program here.