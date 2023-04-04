HELENA, MT- Attorney General Austin Knudsen has partnered with Responsibility.org for a new public service announcement encouraging parents and caretakers to talk to young Montanans about the dangers of alcohol to prevent underage drinking.
Responsibility.org is a non-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving, underage drinking, and more. The PSA comes in early April, which happens to be Alcohol Responsibility Month.
According to a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration report from 2021, 29,000 (25 percent) of Montanans ages 12 to 20 had used alcohol in the last month and the average age of initiation of alcohol use was 16.
Additionally, eight traffic fatalities involved a 15 to 20-year-old driver with a blood alcohol concentration of over .01 percent.
Nationally, underage drinking rates are still at pre-pandemic lows, with nearly six out of ten teens reporting they never consumed alcohol.
The PSA stresses the importance of having conversations about the dangers of alcohol to keep the numbers of underage drinking down and can be viewed here state-wide throughout the month of April through audio and video streaming platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.