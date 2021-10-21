HELENA, Mont. - Questions are being brought forward by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office after Attorney General Austin Knudsen dispatched Montana Highway Patrol to St. Peter's Health last week.
Last week doctors at St Peter's Health say they were harassed by 3 unnamed public officials, who they believe have no medical training, after their providers refused to give Ivermectin, an unauthorized treatment by the FDA and CDC, for COVID-19 patients.
The Attorney General's Office confirmed with me today they did in fact send over an MHP trooper to the hospital to talk with the patient's family, which the hospital says undermined their medical expertise and ability to treat the patient. Today, I talked with Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, who questioned the legality of Knudsen’s act, and was clear with how he wants to proceed in the future.
"I believe that using the highway patrol to enforce the investigation is not right and I hope to have a conversation with him," said Dutton.
Knudsen's office tells me they only responded because family members claimed there was possible medical mistreatment, something that would fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice. Dutton's concerns come as there was no effort to loop his office in throughout the entire matter.
"I'm not saying he can't investigate, what I'm saying is highway patrol has very prescriptive laws about what they can and can't do, and as Sheriff it's my duty to remind him of those," said Dutton.
Sherriff Dutton did tell me this afternoon that he and the Attorney General have connected with text messages since the incident and Dutton hopes they can get together soon to figure out a way forward.