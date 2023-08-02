HELENA, MT- A Wibaux man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of incest with two children under the age of 16 and one count of sexual assault without consent with one child under the age of 16.

On July 25th, 42-year-old Joshua Harris admitted to sexually assaulting three young girls over the span of approximately eight years.

Years before his current conviction, Harris served as the Wilbaux County Deputy Sheriff.

Harris began sexually assaulting one of the young victims at the age of eight and mentioned that he had wanted to leave his wife and run off with one of the victims multiple times.

Sentencing is set for October 17th, and the state will be asking the court to sentence Harris to the Montana State Prison for a total of 100 years with 80 years suspended, during which he will be ineligible for parole for the full 20 years.