HELENA, MT- A Miles City man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of sexual intercourse without consent with a child under the age of 12. In exchange for his guilty plea, the state is asking for a sentence of 50 years in Montana State Prison.
45-year-old Nathan P. Kraft, admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times between 2017 and 2019.
In 2021, a woman reported that her minor daughter disclosed to her that she was sexually assaulted by Kraft, and a forensic medical examination showed indications of child sexual abuse.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 2nd, 2023.
