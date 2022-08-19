AUGUSTA, Mont. - Collection of plastic recycling by the Augusta Solid Waste Management District is being temporarily suspended starting Sept. 1.

Since 2011, the Augusta collection site has been collecting plastic for recycling, however, there are storage concerns and strains on operational resources a release from Lewis and Clark County said.

At this time, the suspension will begin September 1, 2022, and end January 31, 2023.

The Augusta Solid Waste Management District Board of Directors voted to approve temporarily discontinuing collection of plastic recycling following a recommendation from solid waste professionals on Aug. 12.

“The temporary suspension will allow the District to explore other options for market and reuse and assess hauling and other financial impacts on the Solid Waste Management District’s limited funding,” the release says.

Other services and recycling collection at the site will remain available.