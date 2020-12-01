Authorities concerned over recent uptick in DUI's

HELENA -- The holiday season is in full swing and many are celebrating but an uptick in drunk driving has local authorities concerned.
The Helena Police Department has made 12 DUI arrests in just the last two weeks.
It is certainly enough for anyone to be concerned about, and Sheriff Leo Dutton says that rate is ahead of where things stood at this time last year. While he understands the stresses that 2020 has brought to Montanans, he emphasized the caution people need to have this holiday season.
"I think that people are exasperated being cooped up and they're, for an old cowboy phrase, they're letting it buck,” Dutton said. “And they forget that a little is ok. But when you buck out of the bridle, it's not good, and you're going to get caught."
Perhaps the most concerning aspect of the 12 DUI’s over the last two weeks is that about half of them were arrested for at least their second offense. When asked how the state can prevent repeat offenders, Dutton mentioned the 24-7 sobriety program, which is a twice-a-day breath test for DUI offenders.
"The Pew Institute research shows that the recidivism rate with the 24-7 program is far less than any other program,” Dutton said. “I believe in it. We do it here. And I hope the judges can avail themselves to that."
Dutton says they will have extra patrols out looking for impaired drivers over the next few weeks. Drivers do have the option to refuse to participate in either breathalyzer or blood tests, but that means your license becomes automatically revoked.