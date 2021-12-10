Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR LEONA MATHIS. LEONA IS A TWO-YEAR-OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 2 FEET, 11 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 25 POUNDS, WITH BLONDE HAIR AND BROWN EYES. LEONA WAS TAKEN BY HER NON-CUSTODIAL MOTHER, MISTI HARRIS, TO AN UNKNOWN LOCATION WHEN CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICE TRIED TO REMOVE HER FROM CUSTODY. MISTI MADE SUICIDAL STATEMENTS AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR LEONAS SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF LEONA OR MISTI, PLEASE CALL THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-442-3233 OR CALL 911.