As parents and students get back into their school-year schedules, Reviewed is taking one thing off everyone’s plate with a guide on the back-to-school season.

Backpacks are essential for toting around books, homework and more.

Reviewed tested bags separately for elementary students and high school students, recommending the Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie for young children and The North Face Borealis for high schoolers.

Prepping for college is more than just school supplies, especially if the campus-bound are moving out and away from home.

From bedding to electronics, this review looks to help students pack smarter, not harder.

But before the first day, or on the weekends in between class, take some time to slow down and enjoy warm weather before the leaves turn and school supplies are replaced with holiday decorations.

Reviewed has some ideas to get you going, such as making a batch of sorbet, hosting an outdoor movie night under the stars or taking a camping trip with family or friends.