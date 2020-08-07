HELENA- A bald eagle who suffered a broken wing after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 200 a few months ago has again taken flight into the wild.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest gave an update on a bald eagle who they first posted about back in February.
According to the semi-driver, the eagle did not bounce off his cab due to the impact but was tangled between the broken windshield and wiper.
After the driver used a stick to free the eagle, he provided a description of the location so forest personnel could locate, capture and transfer the eagle to the Wild Skies Raptor Center in Potomac where she began her four-month road to recovery.
Dr. Scott Bovard of the Missoula Veterinary Clinic conducted the surgery and had the honor of releasing the eagle, and Jesse Varnado who also serves as assistant director of the rehab center took photos.
“It was fitting that within moments of her release, she was harassed by a raven, in essence a "welcoming" back to reality.
Unfortunately, the name of the good Samaritan truck driver who sought help for the injured raptor remains unknown. In truth, without the thoughtful actions of the driver, it's doubtful this eagle would have ever taken flight again,” the national forest wrote.