HELENA - While you were sleeping, the state of Montana made major decisions on a ballot initiative that’s expected to bring millions of dollars in tax revenue.
When it comes to ballot measures, legalizing recreational marijuana has been a hot button issue for years.
The Associated Press has called both ballot questions concerning marijuana. The results: Montanans have voted to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for anyone 21-years or older.
It's unclear exactly when these measures will take full effect.
According to the Secretary of State's website, so far referendum 130, which could remove local government's authority to regulate firearms and concealed carry, is deadlocked at 50/50. If these numbers continue to stay close, a recount may be necessary.
The firearm restriction results are still unofficial and we're waiting to hear back from the Secretary of State's Office to find out when they plan on calling this race.