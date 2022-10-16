HELENA, Mont. - Montana WILD isn’t letting the cooler weather stop them from offering free events this October.

Pre-registration is required for the events and you can call 406-444-9941 or email Jeanne.connolly@mt.gov to register.

On Oct. 17, early childhood educators can be introduced to the “Growing up WILD” curriculum.

Growing up WILD is an early childhood education curriculum that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature and invites them to explore wildlife and the world around them, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies says.

Teachers taking the training can bring students under 4th grade to Montana WILD for formalized programming.

People of all ages can enjoy campfires, s’mores and astronomy at the Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir for a “S’mores Under the Stars.”

The free event will be from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22, depending on the weather. You are asked to dress warm and bring a chair.

Bats are just one of the creatures that go bump in the night, and October is host to International Bat Week.

The fascinating world of bats will be the topic at Montana WILD on Oct. 25 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

You can learn about bats, their adaptations and habitats, some of the challenges they are facing, and why we should all be grateful to have them in Montana.

Information will be geared toward students 10 and older.