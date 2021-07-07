OVANDO, Mont. - The grizzly bear that killed a woman Tuesday has not been found after two days of searching.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says the search for the bear included the use of infrared technology from Two Bear Air Rescue out of Kalispell.
As of now, efforts to find the bear are now focusing on traps near Ovando. FWP wardens and bear specialists will continue to monitor the area closely.
According to FWP, details surrounding the circumstances of the attack indicate the bear entered town Monday morning and came to an area near the post office around 3:00 am, where the victim was sleeping in a tent.
The bear initially woke up the campers, but then ran away.
The campers then removed their food from their tents, secured it and went back to bed.
A video camera captured the bear at a business less than a block away at about 3:15 am, and around 3:30 am the two people in the tent next to the victim were woken up by sounds of the attack.
The two then got out of the tent and sprayed the bear with bear spray. Since then the bear has reportedly not been seen.
Powell County Sheriff, Gavin Roselles says the sheriff’s office received the 9-1-1 call around 4:14 am stating an individual had been attacked by a bear.
First responders from the Helmville and Ovando Fire Department and QRU along with Life Flight were dispatched to the scene and attempted to treat an adult female victim of a bear attack. Their efforts were unsuccessful.
The victim of the attack has been identified by the sheriff’s office as 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico California.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out the family and friends of the victim,” Sheriff Roselles said in a release. “Many thanks to the residents that assisted in the search and pulled together to support the first responders, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office and the Fish Wildlife and Parks as we worked to process the scene and conduct the searches.”
FWP says the bear also got into a chicken coop in town, willing and eating several chickens at some point during the night.
“At this point, our best chance for catching this bear will be culvert traps set in the area near the chicken coop where the bear killed and ate several chickens,” said Randy Arnold, FWP regional supervisor in Missoula.
Bear experts with FWP believe the bear was an approximately 400-pound male, judging by behavior and footprints.
DNA from the bear was collected at the scene of the attack and will be analyzed. Should a bear be caught in a trap, DNA can quickly be compared to the DNA already collected to determine if it is the same animal.
Anyone who spots a grizzly bear near Ovando should call the FWP Missoula office at 542-5500.