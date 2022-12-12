The following is a press release from Lewis and Clark County:
HELENA, Mont. -
"County Commissioners of Lewis and Clark County and Powell County announced the appointment of Montana Representative Becky Beard to represent Montana Senate District 40. The seat was vacated by Senator Terry Gauthier following his resignation in November. Beard is currently serving as Representative for Montana House District 80.
In addition to Beard, the Commissioners interviewed two other candidates identified by the Republican Central Committees of Lewis & Clark County and Powell County: Businessman Conrad Evarts and Former Senate District 42 Candidate Matt Olson."
