HELENA, Mont. - Helena Imaging was acquired by Benefis, who plans on operating it under the name Benefis Helena Imaging.
The location at 3510 Ptarmigan Lane and offers MRI services, and the 25 Medical Park Drive location offers CT, mammography, ultrasound and X-ray imaging.
All Benefis Helena Imaging providers are fellowship-trained in radiology, and Benefis says their group offers further expertise in neuroradiology, interventional radiology, and body-imaging.
“Being part of Benefis allows us to offer even more consistent care for our patients,” said Dr. Randy Sibbitt, radiologist at Benefis Helena Imaging. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to remain in our home offices, while growing with the technological and other resources Benefis is dedicating to radiology services in Helena.”
With these services, Benefis now provides Helena with the Helena Northeast urgent care clinic with lab and imaging capabilities, along with outreach services including pediatric endocrinology, oncology and urology.
“Patients expect excellent care when they come to Benefis, so it was natural for us to partner with these experienced radiologists and their staff,” said Amy Linder, director of provider practices at Benefis Health System. “The addition of Benefis Helena Imaging allows us to take better care of the Helena community, which relies on these essential health services.”