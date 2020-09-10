HELENA- Benefis Health System is planning a freestanding clinic in Helena that will initially offer primary care and specialty care services.
Benefis announced the purchase of a site at Capitol Hill Towne Center in Helena, the former mall location between Prospect Avenue and 11th Avenue according to a release.
“As healthcare leaders in the state, we want to provide the best care possible to more Montanans, and this purchase is an exciting step toward fulfilling that goal,” said John Goodnow, Benefis Health System’s chief executive officer. “Benefis Health System looks forward to expanding access to the exceptional care we provide
Benefis plans for the site include expanding the clinic to include an outpatient surgery center. More information on the clinic will become available in the future.