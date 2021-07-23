Benefis opens new urgent care center in Helena

HELENA, Mont. -- A new urgent care center is opening in Helena, expanding the number of options in the Capitol City as well as Lewis and Clark County.
They are welcoming in new patients and appointments as soon as next Monday, July 26, which is another option for parents, as they get ready to send kids back to school next month.
As Helena’s population continues to grow, so does the need for access to healthcare across the Helena Valley. Benefis, which is based out of Great Falls, says they saw a need for a facility in Lewis and Clark County because of the number of patients they were seeing on a regular basis. By expanding into Helena, Director of Operations Amy Linder says it will help increase the number of healthcare options for Central Montana.
"So they really felt that it was important to provide this kind of access for folks,” Linder said. “Not only from a specialty perspective, but also from the urgent care, minor illnesses, minor injury, those kind of things."
Linder says while they are not an emergency room, they can help specifically with things like stitches, splints for broken bones, x-rays, and minor illnesses as well. The new location is just off Washington St., in the northeast corner of the Capitol City.
And before they welcome in the first patients next Monday, they're celebrating with a community day from 10am to 1pm tomorrow, Saturday, July 24th. They will have local first responders present, as well as a pancake breakfast and free youth helmet fitting, timely ahead of fall sports getting started next month. Find out more information about the event.