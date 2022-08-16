Road closed Vault photo

HELENA, Mont. - Railroad track repairs will be temporarily closing the Benton Avenue railroad crossing in Helena Wednesday through Thursday.

A release from the City of Helena said Montana Rail Link crews will be repairing a section of the tracks. 

The closure will last from 9 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday evening.

