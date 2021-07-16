Big Sky Pride comes to Helena

HELENA, Mont. -- Thousands of people are expected to pack Helena's downtown walking mall this weekend for Big Sky Pride. 

With the city's open container ordinance suspended and several events taking place, Helena will be putting on its best impression of New Orleans’ French Quarter this weekend. 

Almost 40 businesses around Helena have signs on the sidewalk in front of their stores expressing their support for the event.  

Several of them are hosting specific events tonight, including a street party and drag show on the walking mall, and rodeo-themed party at the Western Bar. Saturday's events are highlighted by a parade and subsequent rally, along Last Chance Gulch in the downtown area. 

The parade will begin tomorrow starting at 11am, leading to a rally in Anchor Park adjacent to downtown Helena beginning around noon.

 

You'll also want to be mindful Saturday morning that both parking and traffic could present issues if you're trying to drive through the downtown area. 

If you want to find out more about other pride-related events, you can check out their website here.

 

