U.S. Senate - The U.S. House unanimously passed legislation Tuesday to approve several Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) construction projects, including Montana’s Fort Harrison VA facility, within the fiscal year.
The bill is now heading to the President’s desk.
If passed, the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Montana would receive approval for the construction of a new central utility plant and parking garage. This is the first step in a series of projects to upgrade the Fort Harrison campus to better serve Montana veterans and VA staff.
These efforts build upon infrastructure investments in Tester’s nonpartisan PACT act, according to a release from Tester’s Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. The PACT Act provides funding for 31 new facilities in 19 states and delivers additional tools to build clinics more efficiently in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.