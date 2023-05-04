HELENA, Mont. - A bill that bans foreign adversaries from buying or leasing Montana agriculture land, critical infrastructure, and homes near military assets.
Senate Bill 203, short titled “revise law for transfer of critical infrastructure and agricultural land,” will go into effect later in 2023.
The bill defines a “foreign adversary” as: “any foreign government or foreign nongovernment person determined by the secretary of commerce to have engaged in a long-term pattern or serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of the people of the United States for the purposes of sections (3)(a) and (3)(b) of Executive Order No. 13873 of May 15, 2019, or a corporation, however constituted, domiciled or headquartered in a nation determined to be a foreign adversary, or a corporation over which a foreign adversary has a controlling interest.”
The bill applies to corporations headquartered within and the governments of China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
“From the spy balloon to CCP-linked companies buying American farmland to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans through TikTok, now is the time for bold, decisive action to defend our national interests. If the federal government won’t protect America from Communist China and hostile adversaries, Montana will,” Governor Greg Gianforte said.
