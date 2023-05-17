HELENA, Mont. - On Wednesday, Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 419, banning TikTok from operating in Montana.
The governor prohibited the use of TikTok for state business in Montana at the end of 2022, and with SB 419, mobile application stores can no longer offer TikTok to Montana users.
According to the Office of the Governor, Montana is the first state in the nation to do so.
“One of government’s chief responsibilities is to keep its citizens – and their personal, private, sensitive information and data – safe and secure. Foreign adversaries’ collection and use of Montanans’ personal information and data from social media applications infringe on Montanans’ constitutionally guaranteed individual right to privacy,” Gov. Gianforte wrote in a memo to Montana’s Chief Information Officer Kevin Gilbertson and executive agency directors.
In April, a TikTok spokesperson spoke out against the bill, calling it government overreach.
“The bill's champions have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill's constitutionality will be decided by the courts. We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach.”
Before signing the bill, the governor offered amendments to expand the ban to all social media applications that collect and provide users’ personal information or data to a foreign adversary, or a person or entity located within a country designated as a foreign adversary.
The legislature gaveled out before lawmakers could consider the governor’s amendments.
