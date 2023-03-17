HELENA, Mont. - A bill establishing a missing persons response team training grant program was passed by Montana lawmakers Wednesday.
House Bill 18 would establish a grant program to help fund training opportunities for community-based missing persons response teams.
Eligible teams may be multi agency and span multiple jurisdictions as well as include other community entities and volunteers.
If signed by Governor Greg Gianforte, the state shall transfer $61,000 from the state general fund to the missing persons response team training grant account by July 15, 2023.
An appropriated $61,000 from the missing persons response team training grant account will be established for the biennium beginning July 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.