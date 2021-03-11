Bill proposed to remove grizzlies from endangered species list

HELENA -- State senators voted early on in the legislative session to pass a bill that would remove grizzly bears from the federal endangered species list. Today, the House Agriculture Committee heard testimony on the bill.
This bill is seeking to address some of the issues that rural Montanans face when it comes to defending their land from grizzly bears.
Now those in favor of this bill say that would provide for more local control and less bureaucracy when it comes to handling issues as the grizzly population expands.
"You're walking to your field and you're trying to get to your center pivot and you encounter a grizzly bear, you're not prepared for a grizzly bear,” rancher Maggie Nutter of Sweet Grass, MT said. “You're ready to go fix your pivot and so I can replace, I can replace a cow but I can't replace my grandson and I can't replace my husband."
However, those who are against this bill raised questions about how ethical it is to deregulate the rules around hunting, and how it could cause legal problems for the state if it removes grizzlies from the list.
"We do recognize the issues around conflicts, which is why we have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into conflict mitigation,” Erin Edge, who testified against the bill, said. “This bill is scientifically inaccurate and will harm the ongoing progress Montanans are making towards grizzly bear recovery and future delisting."
Now this bill was actually tabled initially before being brought back into the legislative process. The bill passed the Senate on a 32-18 party-line vote back in mid-February.
From here, the committee will vote on this bill, and if passed by the full House body, it will go to the Governor's desk.