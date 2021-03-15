Bill seeks to refute Biden executive orders

HELENA -- As the legislative session continues, the Montana Legislature is considering a bill that would allow Montana not to implement executive orders from President Biden.
If signed into law, Montana AG Austin Knudsen would have the authority to not enforce an executive order from the President if he deems it unconstitutional.
Now those in favor of this bill say it allows Montana the flexibility to back out of orders from Washington D.C., and provides the state with rights to protect specific freedoms that relate to things like the second amendment, use of land, financial regulations, and agriculture regulations.
"If the country starts being ruled by executive order rather than law ruled and passed by the United States Congress, then I think we become, we're no longer a republic, we're essentially a dictatorship," bill sponsor Sen. Tom McGillvray said.
Those against the bill raised concerns about the US Constitution's supremacy clause and questioned the legality of a bill like this if it were signed into law. President Biden has signed 37 executive orders while in office to date. At this point in their respective presidencies, President Trump had signed 27 executive orders, while President Obama had signed 28.
"There seems to be a conflict there or perhaps that's not your intention. Perhaps you are intending to give the Attorney General of Montana the authority to overrule the President of the United States,” Rep. Ed Stafman said.
Several bills in the legislative session seek to limit the power that the federal government has to enforce laws in Montana. Even if passed, these bills are expected to face court battles as the legality for the bills is debated upon in court. The bill originally passed through the Senate on a 31-19 party-line vote back on March 1.
From here, the House Judiciary Committee will vote on this bill, and if passed by the full House body, the bill will go to the governor's desk.