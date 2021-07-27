Police lights--Vault

HELENA, Mont. - A crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Billings man on July 22 at 10:46 p.m.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the motorcyclist was driving on Highway 12 and moved into the passing lane where he collided with the Jeep Commander that was traveling westbound on Highway 12.

The Jeep was reportedly occupied by a 16-year-old Helena boy as the driver and a 13-year-old passenger who was not wearing his seatbelt.

The man was transported to St. Peter's Health, but ultimately died.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

