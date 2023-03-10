HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 25 bills to the Secretary of State Friday.
The following bills were signed:
HB 15 - Implement K-12 Inflation
HB 22 - Revising use of revenue from teacher licensure fees
HB 24 - Revise tax credit review schedule
HB 58 - Revise laws related to state debt collection services by department of revenue
HB 59 - Extend sunset date for livestock loss board and predatory control funding
HB 70 - Revise alcohol laws pertaining to renewal of licenses
HB 71 - Generally revise alcohol licenses relating to the transfer of licenses
HB 73 - Repeal surety bond requirements for FWP license agents
HB 98 - Revise alcohol laws relating to airport suitability
HB 99 - Eliminate reference to non-resident temporary snowmobile permit
HB 111 - Revise laws related to assignment of counsel at public expense
HB 113 - Repeal licensing of hucksters
HB 120 - Allow for state sponsored industry trade shows
HB 123 - Revise alcohol licenses to prohibit prospecting of new licenses
HB 138 - Generally revise Montana Bank Act
HB 139 - Generally revise laws related to mutual savings and loan associations
HB 145 - Generally revise laws related to alcohol license applications
HB 149 - Generally revise laws related to 9-1-1 program
HB 150 - Revise legislative constituent services allowance laws
HB 153 - Generally revise laws related to livestock markets
HB 157 - Generally revise laws related to alcohol
HB 160 - Revise laws related to alcohol advertising
HB 166 - Generally revise laws related to seasonal alcohol licenses
HB 175 - Amend state ARPA funding session law
