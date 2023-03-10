Montana State Capitol - The Vault

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 25 bills to the Secretary of State Friday.

The following bills were signed:

HB 15 - Implement K-12 Inflation

HB 22 - Revising use of revenue from teacher licensure fees

HB 24 - Revise tax credit review schedule

HB 58 - Revise laws related to state debt collection services by department of revenue

HB 59 - Extend sunset date for livestock loss board and predatory control funding

HB  70 - Revise alcohol laws pertaining to renewal of licenses

HB 71 - Generally revise alcohol licenses relating to the transfer of licenses

HB 73 - Repeal surety bond requirements for FWP license agents

HB 98 - Revise alcohol laws relating to airport suitability

HB 99 - Eliminate reference to non-resident temporary snowmobile permit

HB 111 - Revise laws related to assignment of counsel at public expense

HB 113 - Repeal licensing of hucksters

HB 120 - Allow for state sponsored industry trade shows

HB 123 - Revise alcohol licenses to prohibit prospecting of new licenses

HB 138 - Generally revise Montana Bank Act

HB 139 - Generally revise laws related to mutual savings and loan associations

HB 145 - Generally revise laws related to alcohol license applications

HB 149 - Generally revise laws related to 9-1-1 program

HB 150 - Revise legislative constituent services allowance laws

HB 153 - Generally revise laws related to livestock markets

HB 157 - Generally revise laws related to alcohol

HB 160 - Revise laws related to alcohol advertising

HB 166 - Generally revise laws related to seasonal alcohol licenses

HB 175 - Amend state ARPA funding session law

SB 191 - Revise preliminary injunction laws

Tags

News For You