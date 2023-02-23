HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed another batch of bills Thursday.

SB 45 - Revise laws related to aging services - Revises the state plan on aging laws to update terminology and requirements governing the designation of planning and service areas.

SB 62 - Revise confidentiality of financial information used for property tax purposes - Restricts access to income and expense information provided to the Department of Revenue for property tax purposes.

SB 80 - Authorize investment authority for retained interest - Authorizes the Department of Commerce to retain interest earned on the Gap Financing Program account.

SB 102 - Generally revising laws related to sports wagering sales agents' commissions - Generally revises state lottery and sports wagering laws related to sales agent commissions, revises rule making authority and provides a rule making authority.