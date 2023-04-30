HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 86 bills to the Secretary of State.
Bills signed Friday criminalize "date rape" drugs, authorize digital driver’s licenses and restrict use of eminent domain.
The following bills were signed Friday:
SB 17 - Revise oversight of stream gauge network
SB 22 - Generally revise independent contractor laws
SB 24 - Require corporations to file electronic income tax returns
SB 49 - Generally revise cabin site sales
SB 50 - Generally revise laws related to data breach notification
SB 53 - Revise laws related to weights and measures
SB 56 - Revising ballot initiative petition forms for consistency with the constitution
SB 58 - Increase landowner payment cap for block management
SB 66 - Generally revise laws related to Montana national guard benefits and rights
SB 70 - Revise the Quality Educator Loan Assistance Program
SB 77 - Generally revise laws related to redistricting data for inmates
SB 81 - Revise description of pipeline carrier for property tax purposes
SB 86 - Limiting the number of registered voters in each election precinct
SB 100 - Revising laws related to naturopaths and natural substances
SB 101 - Generally revise naturopathic in-office dispensing laws
SB 109 - Revise laws related to redistricting the PSC
SB 159 - Restrict use of eminent domain
SB 215 - Revise DEQ rule ARM 17.36.328 to require connection from proposed subdivision
SB 218 - Revise laws pertaining to settlements
SB 224 - Require court report on district court case numbers and substitutions
SB 453 - Generally revise laws pertaining to medical examiners
HB 36 - Revising school funding laws related to enrollment increases
HB 63 - Generally revise liability laws related to armed forces and national guard
HB 72 - Revise alcohol licenses related to restaurant beer and wine licenses
HB 107 - Generally revise the duties of SERC
HB 114 - Revise timelines for water right permit and change process
HB 135 - Revise administrative provisions of TRS
HB 154 - Remove licensure requirement for medication aides
HB 161 - Generally revise computer crime laws
HB 188 - Extend funding to Coal Board
HB 210 - Require state agencies to timely pay for services of other state agencies
HB 247 - Revise laws relating to exemptions to the practice of real estate
HB 284 - Revise laws related to approval of electricity supply resources
HB 298 - Revise board of veterans affairs laws
HB 327 - Revise allowed uses of transportation services account
HB 331 - Generally revise off-highway vehicle grant funding laws
HB 335 - Generally revise election laws related to absentee ballot list procedures
HB 361 - Provide that use of a name and sex by a student is not discrimination
HB 371 - Allow state-chartered banks to own employee housing
HB 374 - Create offense for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle
HB 379 - Revise laws related to pharmacy benefit managers
HB 384 - Allow hard copy campaign finance reports in certain circumstances
HB 387 - Generally revise constituent accounts
HB 392 - Generally revise midwifery laws
HB 410 - Establish a time limit for service of process
HB 427 - Revise military affairs laws regarding worker's compensation
HB 438 - Revise public access agreement laws
HB 450 - Protect physical self-defense in K-12 schools
HB 456 - Revise FWP super tag program laws
HB 457 - Criminalize use of date rape drugs
HB 465 - Revise local government acceptable uses of building permit fees
HB 489 - Update name of Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council in transportation law
HB 493 - Generally revise constituent services account laws
HB 504 - Revise school laws to require trustees to adopt a grievance policy
HB 519 - Authorize digital drivers licenses through a mobile application
HB 545 - Revise state laws to recognize creation of US Space Force
HB 550 - Revise gambling laws related to the sale of video gambling machines
HB 557 - Clarify use of HEART account funds for behavioral health crisis services
HB 573 - Remove contracts under MT Community Service Act from the MT Procurement Act
HB 578 - Generally revise laws alcohol laws related to special permits
HB 582 - Extend sunset date for community health aide program
HB 586 - Allow fossils found on state lands to be housed in local museums
HB 598 - Prohibit use of ranked-choice voting methods
HB 603 - Provide for reinstatement of parental rights
HB 610 - Allowing ECPs to provide patient care in a health care facility
HB 615 - Generally revise liability insurance laws relating to real estate professionals
HB 636 - Revise workers' compensation laws relating to exemptions from the act
HB 640 - Generally revise laws related to sexual assault evidence kits
HB 655 - Require medicaid coverage of home births attended by midwives
HB 659 - Provide for grace period for lapsed renewals of concealed carry permits
HB 660 - Revise notification requirements regarding vacancies on appointed entities
HB 661 - Allowing court to consider dangerousness/lethality assessment
HB 664 - Direct MVD to study driver's license renewal kiosks
HB 675 - Authorize consolidation of county and municipal water and/or sewer districts
HB 682 - Revise laws related to collection of genetic material for newborn screenings
HB 684 - Prohibit use of vaccination status in certain administrative/legal proceedings
HB 695 - Revise TRO standard for suits against the state and subdivisions of government
HB 703 - Revise housing laws related to emotional support animals
HB 709 - Create and share publicly a district court/judge performance indicator display
HB 739 - Provide exception for agency adoption of administrative rules
HB 744 - Revise laws to protect religious expression for students and teachers
HB 745 - Revise laws related to religious materials and prayer in schools
HB 751 - Revise laws related to nonopioid alternatives for treatment of pain
HB 786 - Revise laws to require reporting of individuals harmed by abortion pills
HB 805 - Revise laws related to cooperatives
HB 811 - Create online repository for information on school district boards of trustees
