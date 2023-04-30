Governor Greg Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 86 bills to the Secretary of State.

Bills signed Friday criminalize "date rape" drugs, authorize digital driver’s licenses and  restrict use of eminent domain. 

The following bills were signed Friday:

SB 17 - Revise oversight of stream gauge network

SB 22 - Generally revise independent contractor laws

SB 24 - Require corporations to file electronic income tax returns

SB 49 - Generally revise cabin site sales

SB 50 - Generally revise laws related to data breach notification

SB 53 - Revise laws related to weights and measures

SB 56 - Revising ballot initiative petition forms for consistency with the constitution

SB 58 - Increase landowner payment cap for block management

SB 66 - Generally revise laws related to Montana national guard benefits and rights

SB 70 - Revise the Quality Educator Loan Assistance Program

SB 77 - Generally revise laws related to redistricting data for inmates

SB 81 - Revise description of pipeline carrier for property tax purposes

SB 86 - Limiting the number of registered voters in each election precinct

SB 100 - Revising laws related to naturopaths and natural substances

SB 101 - Generally revise naturopathic in-office dispensing laws

SB 109 - Revise laws related to redistricting the PSC

SB 159 - Restrict use of eminent domain

SB 215 - Revise DEQ rule ARM 17.36.328 to require connection from proposed subdivision

SB 218 - Revise laws pertaining to settlements

SB 224 - Require court report on district court case numbers and substitutions

SB 453 - Generally revise laws pertaining to medical examiners

HB 36 - Revising school funding laws related to enrollment increases

HB 63 - Generally revise liability laws related to armed forces and national guard

HB 72 - Revise alcohol licenses related to restaurant beer and wine licenses

HB 107 - Generally revise the duties of SERC

HB 114 - Revise timelines for water right permit and change process

HB 135 - Revise administrative provisions of TRS

HB 154 - Remove licensure requirement for medication aides

HB 161 - Generally revise computer crime laws

HB 188 - Extend funding to Coal Board

HB 210 - Require state agencies to timely pay for services of other state agencies

HB 247 - Revise laws relating to exemptions to the practice of real estate

HB 284 - Revise laws related to approval of electricity supply resources

HB 298 - Revise board of veterans affairs laws

HB 327 - Revise allowed uses of transportation services account

HB 331 - Generally revise off-highway vehicle grant funding laws

HB 335 - Generally revise election laws related to absentee ballot list procedures

HB 361 - Provide that use of a name and sex by a student is not discrimination

HB 371 - Allow state-chartered banks to own employee housing

HB 374 - Create offense for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle

HB 379 - Revise laws related to pharmacy benefit managers

HB 384 - Allow hard copy campaign finance reports in certain circumstances

HB 387 - Generally revise constituent accounts

HB 392 - Generally revise midwifery laws

HB 410 - Establish a time limit for service of process

HB 427 - Revise military affairs laws regarding worker's compensation

HB 438 - Revise public access agreement laws

HB 450 - Protect physical self-defense in K-12 schools

HB 456 - Revise FWP super tag program laws

HB 457 - Criminalize use of date rape drugs

HB 465 - Revise local government acceptable uses of building permit fees

HB 489 - Update name of Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council in transportation law

HB 493 - Generally revise constituent services account laws

HB 504 - Revise school laws to require trustees to adopt a grievance policy

HB 519 - Authorize digital drivers licenses through a mobile application

HB 545 - Revise state laws to recognize creation of US Space Force

HB 550 - Revise gambling laws related to the sale of video gambling machines

HB 557 - Clarify use of HEART account funds for behavioral health crisis services

HB 573 - Remove contracts under MT Community Service Act from the MT Procurement Act

HB 578 - Generally revise laws alcohol laws related to special permits

HB 582 - Extend sunset date for community health aide program

HB 586 - Allow fossils found on state lands to be housed in local museums

HB 598 - Prohibit use of ranked-choice voting methods

HB 603 - Provide for reinstatement of parental rights

HB 610 - Allowing ECPs to provide patient care in a health care facility

HB 615 - Generally revise liability insurance laws relating to real estate professionals

HB 636 - Revise workers' compensation laws relating to exemptions from the act

HB 640 - Generally revise laws related to sexual assault evidence kits

HB 655 - Require medicaid coverage of home births attended by midwives

HB 659 - Provide for grace period for lapsed renewals of concealed carry permits

HB 660 - Revise notification requirements regarding vacancies on appointed entities

HB 661 - Allowing court to consider dangerousness/lethality assessment

HB 664 - Direct MVD to study driver's license renewal kiosks

HB 675 - Authorize consolidation of county and municipal water and/or sewer districts

HB 682 - Revise laws related to collection of genetic material for newborn screenings

HB 684 - Prohibit use of vaccination status in certain administrative/legal proceedings

HB 695 - Revise TRO standard for suits against the state and subdivisions of government

HB 703 - Revise housing laws related to emotional support animals

HB 709 - Create and share publicly a district court/judge performance indicator display

HB 739 - Provide exception for agency adoption of administrative rules

HB 744 - Revise laws to protect religious expression for students and teachers

HB 745 - Revise laws related to religious materials and prayer in schools

HB 751 - Revise laws related to nonopioid alternatives for treatment of pain

HB 786 - Revise laws to require reporting of individuals harmed by abortion pills

HB 805 - Revise laws related to cooperatives

HB 811 - Create online repository for information on school district boards of trustees

