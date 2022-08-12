HELENA, Mont. - The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is alerting people of a black bear that was recently seen near Cave Mountain Campground.
At this time, the campground is still open, however, those using the area are being reminded to take food storage orders seriously, so the bear does not become a problem bear.
Black bears were also reportedly present near the South Fork and Benchmark Campgrounds last week.
You can find more information on the Forest Service website here.
The 2022 NW Montana Fair and Rodeo is on! The fair runs August 17th through the 21st at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.
Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…
Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.