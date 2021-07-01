EAST HELENA, Mont. - A bottle rocket started a grass fire on Soaring Eagle Drive Wednesday night.
Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department says the fire spread quickly to about 1.5 acres, and engines arriving on scene found flames 6 to 8 inches tall.
No structures were threatened by the fire, however, the volunteer fire department says it took two to three hours before they felt comfortable turning the scene over to Montana DNRC.
At this time the fire is believed to have been started by several youth on ATVs who fled once the fire started according to the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.