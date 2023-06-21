HELENA, Mont. - Recent investments have been made to spread access to dependable wideband in western, northeast and northwest Montana.
12 Montana counties will be served three grants, representing a $58 million investment in broadband growth, according to a news statement given by Gov. Gianforte.
Starting off, about $1.2 million was received by Interbel Telephone Cooperative Inc, to position high-speed internet to 951 Montanans, 36 businesses, and 11 ranches and farms in Lincoln and Flathead counties.
Next, Nemont Telephone Cooperative Inc. placed high-speed internet to 2,350 Montanans, 115 businesses, 63 farms and ranches, and 18 schools in various locations with the $35 million received.
Lastly, the $11.8 million received by Blackfoot Telephone Cooperative Inc. brought high-speed internet to 42 underserved or unserved communities in multiple locations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Telecommunications and Information administration granted the awards.
