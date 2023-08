TOWNSEND, Mont. - The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking people to be on the look out for a girl Tuesday.

BCSO said via Facebook Rihanna Bender is described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink, black and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at (406) 266-3441.